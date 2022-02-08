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DR DAVID MARTIN EXPOSES THE COVID PLANDEMIC - A CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY TO HARM, MAIM & KILL HUMANS
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44 views • February 08, 2022
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Dr David Martin has uncovered this entire conspiracy with a paper trail of patents, grants, legislation changes, public official statements and debunked this entire Covid Plandemic.
Dr David Martin has uncovered this entire conspiracy with a paper trail of patents, grants, legislation changes, public official statements and debunked this entire Covid Plandemic.
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