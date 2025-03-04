BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BrightLearn - Sugar Blues by William Dufty
143 views • 1 month ago

Author William Dufty's "Sugar Blues," published back in 1975, was a landmark expose that revealed sugar not only as an addictive and health-damaging substance but also one that is deeply tied to exploitation and the historic transatlantic slave trade. Dufty traces sugar's history from its origins as a luxury item to its role in exacerbating the slave trade for sugar plantations in the New World. Dufty then exposes sugar's hidden presence in processed foods, its addictive properties, and its links to health issues like diabetes and heart disease. His warnings about sugar's ethical and health costs remain relevant as sugar consumption continues to rise, urging readers to reconsider their relationship with sugar and demand a healthier future.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

nowbooksbrightlearn
