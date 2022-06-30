GPMC LIVE Zoom Meeting 24 June 2020 - Stop Baby Jabs

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Video Rakaman GPMC LIVE VC 26 June 2022
Ahad 9PM Malaysia
(Zoom Video Conference Multicast)
(Full Video in HD)
GPMC LIVE's VC 26th June 2022.
Sunday 9PM Malaysia
(Zoom Video Conference Multicast)
(Full Video in HD)
Bersama / With:
1) Dr Adlina Suleiman (Moderator / Jurucakap)
2) Dr Peter A. McCullough (Panelist - USA)
2) Dr Shankara Chetty (Panelist - South Africa)
3) Dr. Satvinder Singh (Panelist - Malaysia)
4) Mr James Roguski (Panelist - USA - stopthewho.com)
(Durasi: 2 Jam 45 Minit)
(Zoom meeting bermula pada
minit ke 21: 25 saat selepas video informasi kami)
(Duration: 2 Hours 45 Minutes)
(Zoom meeting starts at the
21 minutes: 25 seconds after our informational videos)