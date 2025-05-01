What We Will Face in 2025 - 1/5/25 By Pastor Chuck Baldwin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PGhGYQmMhBs
Prepare yourself to be able to endure
Ephesians 6:12
For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.