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Episode#16 Guest Dr. Bryan Ardis - Are Hospitals Killing Covid Patients? Whats the Jab doing to us?
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133 views • January 04, 2022
Alpha brings well known Dr. Bryan Ardis on the show to have a conversation that’s not allowed to be had according to the CDC, WHO and an over reaching tyrannical government. Alpha asks Dr. Ardis about the hospitals Covid Protocols and if these protocols are saving or killing patients. Dr. Ardis speaks on his personal experience of losing a family member who lost their life on the demands of a hospital. Alpha reaches into the experience and knowledge of Dr. Ardis to find a solution or a path to healing our bodies in a climate of lies and uncertainties. You don’t want to miss this LIVE episode were Alpha and Dr. Ardis openly talk about the truth behind Covid Sars2, its variants, the vaccines and much more.
Its bound to be an explosive night of information when “The Dr. Ardis Show” and “The AlphaWarrior Show” team up to bring facts and solutions to the trenches of information warfare.
If you want more of Alpha or Dr. Ardis, follow the links below.
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-video-emerges-where-fauci-and-others-planned-for-a-universal-mrna-flu-vaccine-which-became-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-because-people-were-not-afraid-enough-of-the-flu-virus/
https://trustedsource.us/vaxx-fauci/
Find Dr. Bryan Ardis Links Below:
https://thedrardisshow.com
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
https://ardislabs.com
https://thedrardisshow.com/10-for-10
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior
Its bound to be an explosive night of information when “The Dr. Ardis Show” and “The AlphaWarrior Show” team up to bring facts and solutions to the trenches of information warfare.
If you want more of Alpha or Dr. Ardis, follow the links below.
SHOW CREDITS & LINKS:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/bombshell-video-emerges-where-fauci-and-others-planned-for-a-universal-mrna-flu-vaccine-which-became-the-covid-19-mrna-vaccine-because-people-were-not-afraid-enough-of-the-flu-virus/
https://trustedsource.us/vaxx-fauci/
Find Dr. Bryan Ardis Links Below:
https://thedrardisshow.com
https://vokalnow.com/show/the-dr-ardis-show
https://ardislabs.com
https://thedrardisshow.com/10-for-10
SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS:
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
TWITTER ALPHAWARRIOR: https://twitter.com/xAlphaWarriorx
TWITTER PODCAST: https://twitter.com/AlphaWarriorPod
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
YOUTUBE(Network): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBi5hmsmECu5HSu_0KJbeEA
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/TheAlphaWarriorShow
TWITCH: https://www.twitch.tv/thealphawarriorshow
DLIVE: https://dlive.tv/TheAlphaWarriorShow
CONTACT ALPHA AT LINKS BELOW:
LINKTREE: https://linktr.ee/TheAlphaWarriorShow
WEBSITE: https://www.thealphawarriorshow.tv
Email: [email protected]
SUPPORT:
To Support Alpha in his battle against a corrupt government and his freedom, follow the links below.
GIVESENDGO: https://www.givesendgo.com/DefendPatriotLuna
SPECIAL THANKS:
It’s been an unbelievable journey and fight for me the last 2.5 years and I know God has a plan. Although this journey at times has seemed unbearable, its through the love of my family and my patriot supporters (YOU) that has reminded me of my oath to continue the fight. I am thankful beyond measure for all of your support, in words and financially that has allowed me to carry on. So thank you and God bless you.
The fight is not over, but together we will win.
Respectfully,
Alfredo “Alpha” Luna
Moderna Pfzier Vaccines Jab Clots Myocarditis Pericarditis Nanobots Luciferase Sars Cov2 Bioweapon Mark of the Beast Bill Gates Revelations Johnson & Johnson Dr. Michael McDowell Dr. Tenpenny Dr. Vladimir Zelenko Karen Kingston Whistle Blower Dr. Judy Mikovits Dr. Stella Immanuel Santanic Depopulation WHO CDC Dr. Fauci Dr. Peter McCullough Awakening RedPill AlphaWarrior
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