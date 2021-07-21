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Consequences Of Truth Or Falsehood - Proverbs 21:15 (NIV)
15 When justice is done, it brings joy to the righteous
but terror to evildoers.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The Godly rejoice in justice.
The wicked cower in fear.
https://pc1.tiny.us/4ukyrmdt
#justice #done #joy #righteous #terror #evildoers