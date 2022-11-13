It is a level plane field 😉😘🙏

I know most of you know this already, just confirming again, yep, water never bends 😉 And to Jim commenting on my previous "the earth is not a globe video, experiment" I am very much looking forward to your video showing how 99% of the worlds' population can be in sunlight on a ball. Go ahead, the truth doesn't hide for investigations.
But dear Jim, you know why it is important to know we are on a immobile planet with an impenetrable firmament above us? Because that means we are not insignificant; that all this has been created for us by God. Not useless, aimlessly spinning in space but created in His image. It is empowering, you'll feel it once you see it.
😘🙏 Amen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.