It is a level plane field 😉😘🙏

I know most of you know this already, just confirming again, yep, water never bends 😉 And to Jim commenting on my previous "the earth is not a globe video, experiment" I am very much looking forward to your video showing how 99% of the worlds' population can be in sunlight on a ball. Go ahead, the truth doesn't hide for investigations.

But dear Jim, you know why it is important to know we are on a immobile planet with an impenetrable firmament above us? Because that means we are not insignificant; that all this has been created for us by God. Not useless, aimlessly spinning in space but created in His image. It is empowering, you'll feel it once you see it.

😘🙏 Amen