OH the Irony! Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Calls Free Speech Criminal.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla decries "criminal" misinformers. Isn't it ironic?!



"And a mighty angel took up a stone like a great millstone, and cast it into the sea, saying, Thus with violence shall that great city Babylon be thrown down, and shall be found no more at all.

...

And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.

And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth." - Rev. 18:21, 23-24



Blessings in Christ.