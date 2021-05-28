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The significance of UFO/Alien Disclosure (with a personal story) + The Book of Eli (2010) + more
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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105 views • May 28, 2021
SmartWater and UPS ads resonate the reset of time
The Book of Eli (2010) - rolling up the red carpet - and setting it on fire
UFO/Alien Disclosure and the buzz about local activity in Pittsburgh area
Directed Energy Weapons and propaganda
The Church is - TRANS?
* and the comforting truths of the scriptures

I became curious about whether the date of my recent visit to the ER meant something. I discovered that it was the 137th day of the year, and that number had some interesting peculiarities. I shared that with Aaron and he noodled on it and shared a very interesting observation. There are 22 days between our recent visits to the ER! I replied to that with what I had observed since our previous exchange, that there are 22 years between our ages. I'm 63 until my birthday in November, and Aaron has just turned 41. Aaron did some more calculating and discovered that from May 24 to Nov 20 there are exactly 180 days non-inclusive. That's half of 360, which is the number of degrees in a circle and also the number of days in the year, according to how some account the "prophetic" year.

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm

Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
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https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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