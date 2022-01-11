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Millions Dead From Genocidal COVID/DIVOC Lethal MOTB Injections!
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489 views • January 11, 2022
After watching this video it is very easy for a person to recognize the truth. Meanwhile, there are those who haven't seen this video and line up to be injected with toxins that will covertly shut down their immune system and kill them silently, as expected by the 1% snobs who think they are superior to everyone else. Take the guillotines to the courts since the laws are absolutely useless and these sociopaths have free reign to mass murder 7 billion people, aka useless eaters, according to their terms.
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