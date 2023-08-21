Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
💥 Work of the Osman Special Forces and the 810th Marine Brigade De-Nazifying an AFU Tank with a Lancet on the Zaporozhe front
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
947 Subscribers
145 views
Published 19 hours ago

💥 Work of the Osman Special Forces and the 810th Marine Brigade de-nazifying an AFU tank with a Lancet on the Zaporozhe front.

The joint work of the army special forces "Osmane" and the 810th Marine Brigade to destroy an enemy tank with a stray ammunition spear in the Zaporozhye direction

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket