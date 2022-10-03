Dr. Phillip Altman - Truth & Trust - AMPS "Reclaiming Medicine", Melbourne, Australia. Sept 10, 2022

Dr. Phillip Altman was just one of 10 speakers at the AMPS "Reclaiming Medicine" conference in Melbourne, Australia on Sept 10, 2022.



Dr. Phillip Altman has a Bachelor of Pharmacy (Hons), a Bachelor and Masters of Science and a Doctor of Philosophy. He has worked as a clinical trial and regulatory affairs pharmaceutical industry consultant with more than 40 years' experience in designing, managing and reporting clinical trials. Dr. Altman has dealt extensively with the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration throughout his career.

AMPS: Australian Medical Professionals Society:

https://amps.redunion.com.au/

This video is an extract from the conference.

See the whole conference:

https://amps.redunion.com.au/reclaiming_medicine-video



