Health Freedom Battles Ahead

With Jill Hines, Advocacy Director, Stand for Health Freedom; Co-Director, Health Freedom Louisiana

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/

Jill Hines, co-director of Health Freedom Louisiana since 2019, has been a steadfast advocate for parental rights and informed consent in the state's legislature. The COVID-19 pandemic catalyzed public awareness and exposed regulatory corruption, leading to Ms. Hines' involvement in the landmark Missouri v Biden case, which revealed government censorship. Despite legislative victories, Democrat governor vetoes impeded progress until the 2023 elections brought a health freedom-friendly governor and legislature, culminating in 11 successful bills in 2024. Nationally, with the right leadership, such as a Trump presidency and RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Medical Freedom Act could be passed in all 50 states. Key battles include Medical Kidnap, Whole Genomic Sequencing at Newborn Screening, and Pesticide Immunity legislation….

