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Court Martial for Doctor
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1040 views • November 17, 2021
From Stew Peters TV (12 Minute Video)
COURT MARTIAL FOR DOCTOR: MILITARY PHYSICIAN FACES IMPRISONMENT EXEMPTIONS
Think about this....
If the military will not listen to a doctor's best advice and judgment... Why do we have doctors? The military should just impose their opinion on all the military troops. BEYOND REDICULOUS....
COURT MARTIAL FOR DOCTOR: MILITARY PHYSICIAN FACES IMPRISONMENT EXEMPTIONS
Think about this....
If the military will not listen to a doctor's best advice and judgment... Why do we have doctors? The military should just impose their opinion on all the military troops. BEYOND REDICULOUS....
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