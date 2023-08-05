Create New Account
Fulton Sheen on Fatima, Russia, Islam, and Third Secret w Dr. Taylor Marshall and Kennedy Hall
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

Dr. Taylor Marshall


August 4, 2023


Archbishop Fulton Sheen discusses the miraculous events in conjunction with May 1917 and how Our Lady of Fatima and the Third Secret will be the means of converting Muslims to Catholicism and ending Communism. Kennedy Hall shares clips and Dr. Taylor Marshall and Kennedy Hall discuss them. The original Fulton Sheen clip is from the video "Life is Worth Living | Episode 92 | The Man Who Knew Communism Best | Fulton Sheen"

   • Life is Worth Living | Episode 92 | The Man Who Knew Communism Best https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jp_Exby6Ns8

courtesy of Vision Video:

   / @visionvideo


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pNGFaFAJ0Io

