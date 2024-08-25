Residents of Kharkov in early 1990's after breakup of the Soviet Union

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Residents of Kharkov thought about the split between Ukraine and Russia as a result of the breakup of the Soviet Union in the early 1990’s. Very interesting to watch 30 years later.
A bit of context for the last gentleman’s words. There are two separate words for “a Russian” in Russian: one means “a Russian citizen”, while another means “an ethnic Russian”.