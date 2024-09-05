© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I know that you have been anxiously awaiting the news that The Apostolic Writings is finally in print. Today we have Andrew Gabriel Roth to talk about the release!
The Apostolic Writings
https://onefaithonepeopleministries.com/2024/09/the-apostolic-writings-are-here/
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/celestialrakiya
Celestial Report: https://celestialreport2.com/
LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news
Celestial Report,
Celeste Solum,
Andrew Gabriel Roth,
The Apostolic Writings,
Aramaic,
translation,
manuscripts,
scribes,
translations,
scholars,
Torah,
Hebrew,