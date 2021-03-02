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Corona Investigative Committee: PhD Scientist, Working for Decades with WHO, Exposes Deep Corruption of Bill Gates, GAVI, WHO, the UN & Global Governments
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540 views • March 02, 2021
This video is an excerpt from the full 4+ hour session of the Corona Investigative Committee which was livestreamed on February 26th -- most of which was exclusively in German. Original video can be found at tiftung Corona Ausschuss - Live Streams youtube channel.
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Corona Investigative Committee and Oval Media
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.oval.media/en/
Original title: Sitzung 41: Troja Allenthalben
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Corona Investigative Committee and Oval Media
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/
https://www.oval.media/en/
Original title: Sitzung 41: Troja Allenthalben
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