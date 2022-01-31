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Freedom Convoy Update: Fidel Trudeau Tests Positive for COWARD-19
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303 views • January 31, 2022
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that his fellow Canadians were shocked and disgusted by the Freedom Convoy truckers who rolled into Ottawa on Saturday to protest mandatory gene therapy injections to keep their jobs. TruNews has an update on the Great Resistance in the Great White North, plus new information on the Joe Rogan/Neil Young/SPOTIFY controversy.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/31/22
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 1/31/22
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