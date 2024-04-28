Allin Pod Discuss Destructive Wealth Tax + Capital Gains Hike Proposed by Biden Puppet Masters

All it takes is all you got, the message from Balaji, described during the all in podcast featuring David Sacks and Jason Calacanis, a sufferer of severe TDS, who has announced that he will not be voting for Joe Biden. The wealth, tax and proposed capital gains tax is entirely passable if the Democrats win the trifecta of the house, Senate, and Presidency.
#wealthtax #capitalgains #entrepreneurship #allinpodcast
