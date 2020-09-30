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'President Trump-s War On Human Trafficking'
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51 views • September 30, 2020
I do find it very curious how little coverage of this vital program and its aims at taking down Child Trafficking has received in MSM. But then, I suppose there is a real possibility that some of the News 'Celebrities' could end up reporting on a colleague, friend or even themselves.
This needs even more attention and more arrests!
This needs even more attention and more arrests!
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