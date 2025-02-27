Should Conception Begin with Erection? w/ Ohio Rep. Dr. Anita Somani

Today we are joined by Dr. Anita Somani, the freshman State Representative for Ohio’s 11th House District, which serves Dublin and Hilliard. For more than 30 years, Dr. Somani has worked as an OBGYN at OhioHealth. She is a Board Member for LEAD Ohio, the Columbus Medical Association, and Planned Parenthood. Her firm belief in protecting the reproductive rights of women has caused her to propose a controversial new bill, one that has been dubbed “Life Begins at Erection.” Stay tuned and find out why Dr. Somani believes it’s important to call out the gendered double standard on reproductive health.





