💥 The artillery crew detected a large concentration of Ukrainian nationalists' hardware, and destroyed the target using 152mm Giatsint-S gun.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Sniper precision: Southern MD Giatsint-S ("Hyacinth") artillery crews neutralise enemy to support motorised rifle units' offensive operations

📐 Personnel cooperate with crews of unmanned aerial vehicles that are tasked to reconnoiter enemy positions, and adjust the precision of fire.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo

