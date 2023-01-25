Sniper precision: Southern MD Giatsint-S ("Hyacinth") artillery crews neutralise enemy to support motorised rifle units' offensive operations
💥 The artillery crew detected a large concentration of Ukrainian nationalists' hardware, and destroyed the target using 152mm Giatsint-S gun.
📐 Personnel cooperate with crews of unmanned aerial vehicles that are tasked to reconnoiter enemy positions, and adjust the precision of fire.
