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The Highly Under-educated, Global and Cultural Illiterates… You Guess, the Country! Pt.2
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20 views • March 01, 2022
The second half of the episode that takes a look at how much do you don’t know about yourself, your country, and lifestyle.
To see is to believe that these answers might overwhelmingly Surprising you.
This is exactly what we will look into on this episode of Hips News. In part 2 we will continue to look at Governmental statistics in three categories travel “active passport”, education(college level), and most importantly the percentage of people that have served in the Armed Forces.
Join Hips News as we take a hard look at what people think they know about the world and culture looking from the inside out and the out side looking in.
To see is to believe that these answers might overwhelmingly Surprising you.
This is exactly what we will look into on this episode of Hips News. In part 2 we will continue to look at Governmental statistics in three categories travel “active passport”, education(college level), and most importantly the percentage of people that have served in the Armed Forces.
Join Hips News as we take a hard look at what people think they know about the world and culture looking from the inside out and the out side looking in.
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