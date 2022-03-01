BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Highly Under-educated, Global and Cultural Illiterates… You Guess, the Country! Pt.2
The Hips News Channel
The Hips News Channel
18 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • March 01, 2022
The second half of the episode that takes a look at how much do you don’t know about yourself, your country, and lifestyle.
To see is to believe that these answers might overwhelmingly Surprising you.

This is exactly what we will look into on this episode of Hips News. In part 2 we will continue to look at Governmental statistics in three categories travel “active passport”, education(college level), and most importantly the percentage of people that have served in the Armed Forces.

Join Hips News as we take a hard look at what people think they know about the world and culture looking from the inside out and the out side looking in.
Keywords
newsamericamilitaryrussiahistorycultureunderstandinginformational
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Google May Ask Adults Flagged as Under 18 in Canada to Verify Age With ID or Selfie

Google May Ask Adults Flagged as Under 18 in Canada to Verify Age With ID or Selfie

Douglas Harrington
FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

FBI Director Defends Surveillance Partnerships at Senate Judiciary Hearing

Edison Reed
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The hidden relationship crisis of rural living

Belle Carter
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy