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Brought to you by the good folks at the helm of our dystopian future.
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53 views • April 01, 2022
Brought to you by the good folks at the helm of our dystopian future.
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"A robot dog patrols the empty streets of Shanghai in China with a loudspeaker as a reminder of sanitary measures‼️The authorities have introduced containment of the country's economic capital after identifying several thousand cases in recent days☝️🤔🙏👇" ~ Sophia Dahl (Twitter)
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"A robot dog patrols the empty streets of Shanghai in China with a loudspeaker as a reminder of sanitary measures‼️The authorities have introduced containment of the country's economic capital after identifying several thousand cases in recent days☝️🤔🙏👇" ~ Sophia Dahl (Twitter)
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