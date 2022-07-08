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Drilling Under Lake Mead To Drain The Last Drop
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What is happening
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6068 views • July 08, 2022

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Dane Wigington
GeoengineeringWatch.org
Many are now aware of and justifiably concerned about Lake Mead soon becoming what is known as a “dead pool”. When this milestone is reached, the ramifications for tens of millions of Americans is beyond grave. What is not being discussed is the Lake Mead 3rd intake drain that was designed to drain every last drop from this diminishing and dying largest reservoir in the US. The remaining water will keep Las Vegas Nevada partying till the last possible moment. Even more dire is the official denial of the ongoing drought inducing covert climate engineering operations that are the core causal factor behind the unprecedented drought in the Western US. The six minute video below provides much needed information on the unfolding cataclysm surrounding the collapsing Colorado River water source.
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/drilling-under-lake-mead-to-drain-the-last-drop/
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer.
DW

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foodgeoengineeringdane wigingtondroughtdrainlake meaddrilling underchannel image chembuster
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