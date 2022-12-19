Quo Vadis





Dec 17, 2022





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for December 16, 2022.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





I AM SENT FROM THE Most Holy TRINITY TO MAKE THEM KNOWN, THE WORD THAT IS GOD'S WILL.

In the unity of a people that walks in the footsteps of their King and Lord, continue to be aware of the good you must do and thus avoid evil.

The awareness that "God is a God of the living" must remain in the human creature, only in this way will humanity aspire to be more spiritual with full knowledge that without God they are nothing.

Live in the tireless search to stay closer to the Most Holy Trinity, Our Queen and Mother, to the Archangels and Angels so that you may live wishing for the Divine and work and act within the good.





Children of God:





THEY ARE AT THE MOMENT OF EXPECTATION BEFORE THE FULFILLMENT OF THE PROPHECIES ANNOUNCED with clear SIGNS THAT PRESAGE WHAT is to come:

Look at nature as it acts.

The human creature has moved away from the temples and they do not worship Our King and Lord Jesus Christ...

They receive the Holy Eucharist in mortal sin...

They despise and refuse to pray the Holy Rosary...

They make fun of the Sacramentals...

The Most Holy Trinity calls on its priests to dress worthily in their priestly vestige, since dressing as an unconsecrated creature has led to lack respect and being confused with creatures not consecrated to the Priestly Ministry.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ must remain in constant preparation for the arrival of food demand and the strong change in the climate, especially European.

The Earth's core is being affected by the magnetism of a celestial body approaching the Earth.

Europe will spend this moment with extreme snowfall and cold not previously felt.

America will experience a change in its climate, temperatures will drop and feel cold, but not extreme.





IT'S TIME FOR THE NOTICE TO BELIEVE AND BE AMENDED.





Water appears where there is sand and where there is water, the sand appears.

Volcanoes roar in several countries all over the Earth.

The desert is invaded by water and where there is water, there will be a desert.





Pray, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ for the conversion of humanity, pray for the Asian continent.

Pray, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ for the shortage of food.

Pray, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, the social uprisings and the persecution that occurs in the countries.

Pray, pray children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, from within the countries that have welcomed you, the fierce persecutors of the Christian faith will come out.





People of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, keep Our Queen and Mother attentive to the needs of each one through the prayer of the Holy Rosary, so that the pride that grows in the human creature is weakened and overcome by humility.





Pride is proper to the evil oppressor of souls, it enslows the creature, envelops it in evil and envy.

Pride deforms the human creature in his action and action, ignites him and leads him to be unrecognizable.

Act with humility, not with false humility, not with forced humility, but with the humility of the light that comes from Our King and Lord Jesus Christ.





CREATE, BELIEVE, turn away from SIN, REPENT FIRMLY BY CONFESSING AND WITH A FIRM PURPOSE OF AMENDING, SO THEY WILL BE NEW AND RENEWED CREATURES BY DIVINE MERCY.

Stay on spiritual alert, be simple and humble creatures of heart.

Knowledge should not be exhibited, but acted as a testimony of what dwells within each of you.





Prudence is a great companion for the Gifts.

The prudent are not exposed to being knocked down.

They are serious, very serious moments where temptations, dissatisfaction, division and pleasures are being scattered in a hurry by the spirits of evil.





THE HUMAN CREATURE THAT REGRETS, THAT RECOGNIZES GOD AS ITS LORD AND SAVIOR AND BEGINS A NEW LIFE, IS GUIDED BY ITS GUARDIAN ANGEL, A COMPANION ON THE WAY SO THAT IT IS NOT LOST.

Advance children of God, advance united while waiting for the fulfillment of what has been prophesied.





Keep the peace and be fraternal.

They are kept accompanied by My Legions, protected by Our Queen and Mother and rescued by the Blood of the Divine Lamb.

Don't be afraid, grow in the Faith!





Saint Michael the Archangel





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O26YOTKZnbs



