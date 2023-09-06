👆Boy, I Sure Hope This Isn’t True.
We Surmised That 5G Radio Waves Would Cause Some Issues Psychologically, And Physiologically But This Is Out Of Bounds Nuts… But Not Surprising If So.
Ebola like symptoms will occur and allow for even more strict lockdowns to resume I imagine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.