Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
👆Boy, I Sure Hope This Isn’t True.
channel image
Puretrauma357
1568 Subscribers
328 views
Published 18 hours ago

👆Boy, I Sure Hope This Isn’t True.


We Surmised That 5G Radio Waves Would Cause Some Issues Psychologically, And Physiologically But This Is Out Of Bounds Nuts… But Not Surprising If So.


Ebola like symptoms will occur and allow for even more strict lockdowns to resume I imagine.

Keywords
fivezombie apocalypsethe vaccineg activates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket