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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Proverbs 8:32-36, 20210725
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50 views • July 26, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, July 25, 2021: Proverbs 8:32-36
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid on Calvary’s Cross to redeem me.
Merciful Father, I surrender my will for Your Will, and pray that Your Holy Spirit will empower me to share the following Word of Truth to the Church:
32 “Now therefore, listen to our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, my beloved Saints, for blessed are those who obey our Heavenly Father’s Narrow Way to Heaven.
33 Hear the Gospel’s Instruction and be spiritually wise, and do not refuse the Words.
34 Blessed is the man or woman who listens to our LORD Jesus Christ’s admonitions about the torments in hell, watching and praying daily, studying Your Holy Scriptures, and waiting for the LORD’s prophesied imminent Second Return.
35 For whoever believes on the LORD Jesus Christ as their Savior, repents of their sin, surrenders their daily life to the Will of the Holy Spirit, finds Eternal Life, and obtains favor from our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD;
36 But he or she who continues to sin against You, Glorious Father in spite of the consequence of hell, endangers his or her own soul; and
all those who hate or reject You, Merciful Father love death.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of Your Eternal Salvation, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 8:32-36 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, July 25, 2021: Proverbs 8:32-36
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the atoning blood sacrifice that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, and my Emmanuel, paid on Calvary’s Cross to redeem me.
Merciful Father, I surrender my will for Your Will, and pray that Your Holy Spirit will empower me to share the following Word of Truth to the Church:
32 “Now therefore, listen to our EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY, my beloved Saints, for blessed are those who obey our Heavenly Father’s Narrow Way to Heaven.
33 Hear the Gospel’s Instruction and be spiritually wise, and do not refuse the Words.
34 Blessed is the man or woman who listens to our LORD Jesus Christ’s admonitions about the torments in hell, watching and praying daily, studying Your Holy Scriptures, and waiting for the LORD’s prophesied imminent Second Return.
35 For whoever believes on the LORD Jesus Christ as their Savior, repents of their sin, surrenders their daily life to the Will of the Holy Spirit, finds Eternal Life, and obtains favor from our EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD;
36 But he or she who continues to sin against You, Glorious Father in spite of the consequence of hell, endangers his or her own soul; and
all those who hate or reject You, Merciful Father love death.
Thank you, Holy Father, for revealing to me the hidden truth of Your Eternal Salvation, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Proverbs 8:32-36 personalized NKJV)
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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