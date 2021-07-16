MR. MYRON FAGAN (1887-1972) THE WORLD IS A LIE – FULL DISCLOSURE TRUTH - ZIONIST ILLUMINATI(1967-68)

Between 1967-1968 Myron C. Fagan recorded three LP Records: Almost 3 hours long to play both side of the LP Record Volume 1.



The Illuminati and the Council on Foreign Relations. He disclosed the full truth about the Illuminati & the New World Order.



This stunning recording from 1967 speaks to the very problems we face today. This includes Fake News, Government corruption, the Corrupt United Nations and the Infiltration of a Luciferian Rothchild Cult who may have gained irreversible control of the US Government.

ILLUMINATI - VOL 1 SIDE 1 & SIDE 2



Original video was made by LOVE OF LIGHT PRODUCTIONS. I enhanced it, fixed the audio equalization, added some FX and put some text fly-ins etc. Enjoy the truth Patriots as it goes far, far back.



THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL



LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE



The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.

Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.



When Tyranny Becomes Law.

Rebellion Becomes Duty.

Thomas Jefferson



"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."

Benjamin Franklin



Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down

Charlie the Spirit Walker

Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic

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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors

WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍

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