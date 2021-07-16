© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MR. MYRON FAGAN (1887-1972) THE WORLD IS A LIE – FULL DISCLOSURE TRUTH - ZIONIST ILLUMINATI(1967-68)
Follow
1
Share
Report
47 views • July 16, 2021
Between 1967-1968 Myron C. Fagan recorded three LP Records: Almost 3 hours long to play both side of the LP Record Volume 1.
The Illuminati and the Council on Foreign Relations. He disclosed the full truth about the Illuminati & the New World Order.
This stunning recording from 1967 speaks to the very problems we face today. This includes Fake News, Government corruption, the Corrupt United Nations and the Infiltration of a Luciferian Rothchild Cult who may have gained irreversible control of the US Government.
ILLUMINATI - VOL 1 SIDE 1 & SIDE 2
Original video was made by LOVE OF LIGHT PRODUCTIONS. I enhanced it, fixed the audio equalization, added some FX and put some text fly-ins etc. Enjoy the truth Patriots as it goes far, far back.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
The Illuminati and the Council on Foreign Relations. He disclosed the full truth about the Illuminati & the New World Order.
This stunning recording from 1967 speaks to the very problems we face today. This includes Fake News, Government corruption, the Corrupt United Nations and the Infiltration of a Luciferian Rothchild Cult who may have gained irreversible control of the US Government.
ILLUMINATI - VOL 1 SIDE 1 & SIDE 2
Original video was made by LOVE OF LIGHT PRODUCTIONS. I enhanced it, fixed the audio equalization, added some FX and put some text fly-ins etc. Enjoy the truth Patriots as it goes far, far back.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.