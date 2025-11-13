© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oncology Professor Angus Dalgleish shows a peer-reviewed case report of a physician whose cancer "[took] off in just a few days" following a COVID "BOOSTER."
"Just look at the massive proliferation... this essentially is what we're dealing with...[even in]...younger people..."
This clip of Dalgleish, a professor of oncology at St George’s, University of London, is taken from a video just posted to The World Council for Health.
