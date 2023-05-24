Dr. Buttar's Legacy & Final Message to Clay Clark

Dr. Rashid Buttar's Legacy as a Health Freedom Researcher, Healer, and Information Warrior enabled countless millions of people worldwide to better understand the true nature of the COVID 19 Plandemic. His Mission to warn Humanity of Dr. Fauci's & Bill Gates diabolical intentions to create a man-made virus turned into a Bioweapon to be spread Worldwide via tainted vaccines saved an untold number of lives, and perhaps lengthened the lives of others who chose to avoid further rounds of the Vaccines after learning the truth about this man made plague of Biblical Proportions.