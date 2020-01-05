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We Need To Talk About Sandy Hook
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8548 views • January 05, 2020
Over a dozen copies remained on Youtube until about 2017. In July 2018 it appears all copies of the documentary have been removed by the Youtube censor cabal. Copies can be found on 153News.net, Bitchute, Archive.org, Real.Video and a few other platforms.
IMS is at: http://imsreporting.com/
Renegade Tribune
http://www.renegadetribune.com/we-need-to-talk-about-sandy-hook/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/IndependentMediaSolidarity
IMS is at: http://imsreporting.com/
Renegade Tribune
http://www.renegadetribune.com/we-need-to-talk-about-sandy-hook/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/IndependentMediaSolidarity
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