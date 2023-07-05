Renat Karchaa, chief adviser to the head of Russia's atomic energy agency, Rosenergoatom, has commented on reports of Ukraine's alleged plans to strike the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant overnight, speaking exclusively to RT

Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom, told Zvezda that the threat of the Kiev regime organizing a nuclear incident at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has not disappeared.

Renat Karcaa noted that so far we have managed to get away from the worst-case scenario, but this still does not guarantee anything.

“The theme of the attack on the ZNPP with the aim of organizing a nuclear incident has not been removed. The probability of this remains, and remains quite high,” Karchaa stressed.

He noted that the situation remains unsettled regarding some of the forces that are interested in rocking the situation in the information field.

In addition, Renat Karchaa stressed that this is not about provocation, since provocation involves only imitation of a threat, which does not aim to realize this very threat in order to provoke the enemy into rash actions.

In the case of ZNPP, according to the adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom, we are talking about organizing a nuclear incident. This was conceived by the Kiev regime and its Western masters .

