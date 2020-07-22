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Silvano Trotta - Mystérieuses Cellules T
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4 views • July 22, 2020
Import 22 juillet 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=km-GsZQvfmc
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Point complet, anticorps, vaccins, cellules T, Trump, Gates, Fauci.
Sources :
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200716-the-people-with-hidden-protection-from-covid-19
https://www.wired.com/story/covid-19-vaccines-with-minor-side-effects-could-still-be-pretty-bad/
http://www.psychomedia.qc.ca/sante/2016-09-15/acetaminophene-mises-en-garde
https://www.foxnews.com/media/hydroxychloroquine-could-save-lives-ingraham-yale-professor
https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/a-la-rochelle-argeles-concarneau-le-masque-obligatoire-en-plein-air-dans-certaines-villes-touristiques-22-07-2020-8356911.php
https://www.cliniquemutualisteamberieu.fr/decouverte-dun-champignon-hybride-implique-dans-les-infections-pulmonaires
Chaîne YT Silvano Trotta : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgJsFMb8rF_aO1qZgvu_2AQ
Point complet, anticorps, vaccins, cellules T, Trump, Gates, Fauci.
Sources :
https://www.bbc.com/future/article/20200716-the-people-with-hidden-protection-from-covid-19
https://www.wired.com/story/covid-19-vaccines-with-minor-side-effects-could-still-be-pretty-bad/
http://www.psychomedia.qc.ca/sante/2016-09-15/acetaminophene-mises-en-garde
https://www.foxnews.com/media/hydroxychloroquine-could-save-lives-ingraham-yale-professor
https://www.leparisien.fr/societe/a-la-rochelle-argeles-concarneau-le-masque-obligatoire-en-plein-air-dans-certaines-villes-touristiques-22-07-2020-8356911.php
https://www.cliniquemutualisteamberieu.fr/decouverte-dun-champignon-hybride-implique-dans-les-infections-pulmonaires
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