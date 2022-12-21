Anthony Kern: The Bar Association Should Be Disbanded To Prevent Them From Backing Up Evil Lawyers

https://gnews.org/articles/612413
摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/20/2022 Arizona Senator Anthony Kern: To stop the influence of the Chinese Communist Party, we can work in the areas of business and tariffs, and we should also disband the state bar and take away their power to give backing to the evil lawyers.
