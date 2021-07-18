© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Lost Ekklesia of God - Episode 13
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • July 18, 2021
A freedman of God hosting a journey to discover the lost ekklesia of God.
In this episode, we finish our look at Revelation 1-3. We discuss the Parables of the 10 Virgins and the Parable of the Talents. We discuss the disadvantages of living without a New Covenant temple of God. We also discuss certain steps to consider should a gathering wish to be accepted by God as His own.
In this episode, we finish our look at Revelation 1-3. We discuss the Parables of the 10 Virgins and the Parable of the Talents. We discuss the disadvantages of living without a New Covenant temple of God. We also discuss certain steps to consider should a gathering wish to be accepted by God as His own.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.