MSNBC REPORTER KILLED BY PFIZER VAX POISON INJECTIONS

https://x.com/Marbles34/status/1798091447033323639 “Don’t want to feel excluded and judged? GET FRIKKIN’ VACCINATED! And stop whining.” “This is Ben’s partner, Sara. I’m heartbroken to tell you that Ben died after a brief illness.” CNBC contributor and NY Times reporter #diedsuddenly (June 2024)
Ben White @EconomyBen "love that this tat was my vax target. 🙏🙏😃"
3:38 PM · Mar 31, 2021
https://x.com/EconomyBen/status/1377389894318780421
