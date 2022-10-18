Helicopter Tunnel-Fighter (1998, PC)

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Helicopter Tunnel-Fighter is an action game similar to Choplifter. It
was published by Kelly Data Electronic Publishing. You control a
helicopter through various levels and need to complete missions like
rescuing hostages. As the name indicates, you also need to navigate
through underground tunnels. Between missions, you use earned money to
purchase different weapons.