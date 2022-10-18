Helicopter Tunnel-Fighter (1998, PC)

Helicopter Tunnel-Fighter is an action game similar to Choplifter. It
was published by Kelly Data Electronic Publishing. You control a
helicopter through various levels and need to complete missions like
rescuing hostages. As the name indicates, you also need to navigate
through underground tunnels. Between missions, you use earned money to
purchase different weapons.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.