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Geoengineering no longer a conspiracy theory - SUNBLOCK FOR EARTH!!!
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60 views • June 22, 2020
Researchers at Harvard have developed a plan to spray sulfur dioxide into the atmosphere to reduce global warming. RT America’s Michele Greenstein joins Rick Sanchez to discuss how “solar geoengineering” would mimic the effect of volcanoes and reduce global temperatures
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