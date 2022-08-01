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Space Perspective Has Finalized Its Design for Spaceship Neptune
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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90 views • August 01, 2022

https://gnews.org/post/p12h55041

Space Perspective has completed the design plans for the Neptune spaceship, a sleek-looking capsule that will be propelled 20 miles into space by a giant balloon and offer epic views and luxurious amenities above Earth. It can carry up to eight space tourists at a time

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