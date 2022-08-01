Space Perspective Has Finalized Its Design for Spaceship Neptune

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p12h55041
Space Perspective has completed the design plans for the Neptune spaceship, a sleek-looking capsule that will be propelled 20 miles into space by a giant balloon and offer epic views and luxurious amenities above Earth. It can carry up to eight space tourists at a time