Air Traffic Controllers In Jacksonville, FL Staged A Vaccine Mandate Walkout

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THE REAL STORY about Florida Airline Flight Cancellations.
It’s Being Reported That All Flights In & Out Of FL Were Cancelled As A Result
Mainstream Media Chose Not To Report On This As Of Yet
Hundreds of flights today and yesterday have been postponed or canceled into and out of Florida. Legacy media is claiming the outages are due to bad weather, but word has leaked of a mass sickout at the FAA air traffic control center in Jacksonville in protest of federal Vaccine mandates.