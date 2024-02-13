Cell Phone Radiation and How it Affects Kids | Patrick Trzeciak | TEDxPascoCountySchools

We are surrounded by cellphone radiation at all times. Do we even know what it does to us?
Patrick Trzeciak is a 5th grade student from Sanders Memorial Elementary School
This talk was given at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community.
