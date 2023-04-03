Create New Account
The One Sin God Will Never Forgive
The RED Zone
Published a day ago |

(This provocative Joe Kirby presentation is posted here for your thoughtful consideration.)

4,504,150 views (YouTube)       May 7, 2022 

That Was Unexpected Surprise Wasn't It? What Do You Think? What is the unforgivable sin? What is the one sin that God will never forgive and is called 'Blasphemy of The Holy Spirit' or the 'unpardonable sin'. In this video Joe Kirby from OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES seeks to answer the question Biblically.

Discover more thought-provoking presentations by Evangelist Joe Kirby at his web site, OFF THE KIRB MINISTRIES, located at: 

                                              https://www.youtube.com/@offthekirb

Please consider subscribing to Joe's site.

                                                                              - The RED Zone



Keywords
holy spiritsinforgiveunforgivabledeal with the devil

