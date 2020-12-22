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Winter Solstice 2020 ~ Special Guest Christina V. Larsen
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40 views • December 22, 2020
Harness the Solstice Energy to dive deep into personal reflection, find healing in releasing things that no longer serve you and enjoy renewal of spirit. Christina leads us in the Ho'o Pono Pono and we explore the Gods & Goddesses who are associated with this time of year.
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