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JUST IN: Rand Paul questions Dr. Rachel Levine on puberty blockers for minors with gender dysphoria
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104 views • February 25, 2021
JUST IN: Rand Paul questions Dr. Rachel Levine on puberty blockers for minors with gender dysphoria
Sen. Rand Paul questions Dr. Rachel Levine on gender transition for minors with gender dysphoria.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg40OxZ1GYh3u3jBntB6DLg
Sen. Rand Paul questions Dr. Rachel Levine on gender transition for minors with gender dysphoria.
CREDITS , https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCg40OxZ1GYh3u3jBntB6DLg
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