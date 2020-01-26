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Dark Waters A Conversation with Mark Ruffalo Rob Bilott and Emily Donovan
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53 views • January 26, 2020
Dark Waters A Conversation with Mark Ruffalo, Rob Bilott and Emily Donovan
a story of DuPont Corporate greed and Toxic Waste killing Life.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgKdn_FPR_k
Dark Waters: A Conversation with Mark Ruffalo, Rob Bilott & Emily Donovan
Washington Post Live
Streamed live on Nov 19, 2019
Award-winning actor and producer Mark Ruffalo joined The Washington Post Live on Nov. 19 for a conversation about his forthcoming film, Dark Waters. Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of an unexpected crusader Rob Bilott, a corporate defense attorney, who discovers a community has been dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals after following a trail of secrets implicating one of the world’s largest corporations.(DuPont)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/washington-post-live/2019/11/19/transcript-dark-waters-conversation-with-mark-ruffalo-rob-bilott-emily-donovan/
a story of DuPont Corporate greed and Toxic Waste killing Life.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgKdn_FPR_k
Dark Waters: A Conversation with Mark Ruffalo, Rob Bilott & Emily Donovan
Washington Post Live
Streamed live on Nov 19, 2019
Award-winning actor and producer Mark Ruffalo joined The Washington Post Live on Nov. 19 for a conversation about his forthcoming film, Dark Waters. Inspired by true events, the film tells the story of an unexpected crusader Rob Bilott, a corporate defense attorney, who discovers a community has been dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals after following a trail of secrets implicating one of the world’s largest corporations.(DuPont)
https://www.washingtonpost.com/washington-post-live/2019/11/19/transcript-dark-waters-conversation-with-mark-ruffalo-rob-bilott-emily-donovan/
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