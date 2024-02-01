Sit Down With Dr. Robert Malone-NOW THE END BEGINS-JAN 31 2024

“I now recognize that the fight is beyond medical freedom. What we are fighting for is freedom.” Dr. Robert Malone

Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of mRNA and DNA vaccines. When main stream media and the government decided to censor him during the pandemic, and deny his role in these discoveries, they did it with a purpose. That purpose was to stop him from being a legitimate expert, because the government can not handle the truth and must censor and delegitimize dissenting voices. It is not overstatement to say he was perhaps the most-salient, and most-censored voices of the COVID crisis. Today we welcome him in to the NTEB Studios for a sit down.

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” John 8:32 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we have talked about Dr. Malone so often, it feels like we know him already. He was a lightning rod and one of the most-visible faces and voices as the national debate raged about viruses and vaccinations. Scientifically trained at UC Davis, UC San Diego, and at the Salk Institute Molecular Biology and Virology laboratories, Dr. Malone received his medical training at Northwestern University (MD) and Harvard University Medical School (Clinical Research Post Graduate) , and in Pathology at UC Davis, He has just under 100 peer-reviewed publications, and has been an invited speaker at about 50 conferences. Today we get to ask him questions in our quest for answers about the truth of the global gain-of-function hoax we call the Pandemic, and we invite you to join us for what just may be the most electric hour of conversation this program has ever had.