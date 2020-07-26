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Näkemyksiä Herran tulemuksesta 100-luvulla jKr. ja apostasia sanan merkitys ja esiintyminen Septuagintassa
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290 views • July 26, 2020
100-luvulla jKr. moni uskoi, että ensin tulee luopumus ja antikristus, ja sen jälkeen Jeesus tulee ja tapahtuu seurakunnan ylöstempaus. 2 Tess 2:3 luopumus sana apostasia tarkoittaa ja merkitsee luopumusta. Septuagintassa juutalaisten kreikankielen vanhassa testamentissa apostasia sana merkitsee luopumusta. Raamattu opettaa, että ensin tulee luopumus ja antikristus, jonka jälkeen Jeesus tulee ja tapahtuu seurakunnan ylöstempaus.
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