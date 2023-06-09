Eucharistic Miracles - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep.91 with Fr. Chris Alar

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)
June 8, 2023
Join Fr. Chris Alar as he examines some of the incredible scientific evidence that has been gathered from hundreds of cases where a consecrated host has changed into bleeding, human heart tissue. See the latest of these miracles....The proof of these Eucharistic Miracles is real! This episode also features archival video of Dr. Ricardo Castañón Gómez, one of the principal investigators for many Eucharist miracles.
Watch Fr. Chris Alar and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of Divine Mercy on our new show Living Divine Mercy airing every Wednesday at 6:30pm EST on EWTN. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Episode 91: Eucharistic Miracles
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m46IVNwcmjE
